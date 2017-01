- Officers fatally shot a man who threatened his mother with a screwdriver.

According to the NYPD, the incident occurred in Springfield Gardens, Queens early Saturday morning.

When the man did not drop the screwdriver, officers struggled with him and freed his mother.

Investigators said the struggle with the man continued, leading to them shooting him after a stun gun missed.

Identities have not been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.