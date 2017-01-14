Two injured in shooting near bar, motive under review

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Authorities say a shooting near an Essex County bar has left a man and a woman wounded.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday. It took place near the Tremont Lounge, which is at the border of East Orange and Newark, and authorities say it's still not clear what town the shooting occurred in.

The two shooting victims were hospitalized in stable condition. Their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed, but authorities say the man apparently is a retired law enforcement officer who was working security at the bar.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Authorities have not said what type of weapon was used in the shooting.

AP-WF-01-14-17 2047GMT