Tattoo shop donates 25 percent of proceeds to Hope for Hollis Foundation

A valley tattoo shop is raising money to help a foundation in honor of a boy who lost his battle with a rare form of cancer. 7-year-old Hollis Doherty died earlier this year.

- A valley tattoo shop is raising money to help a foundation in honor of a boy who lost his battle with a rare form of cancer. 7-year-old Hollis Doherty died earlier this year.

Sometimes the kindest acts are the ones performed by strangers.

"I couldn't fathom what they're going through.. the emotions, how tough things are for them," said Ryan Papiese of New Chapter Studio Tattoo and Piercing.

Eve though Papiese says he never had the pleasure of meeting Hollis, he was still touched by his short, but full life. That's why he's honoring him the best way he knows how -- with tattoos.

Friday the 13th is known unofficially as Tattoo Appreciation Day, often coming with discounts or deals. But on January 13th, the percentage means a little bit more. 25 percent of all proceeds at New Chapter Studio Tattoo and Piercing will go to the Hope for Hollis Foundation.

And even though Hollis is no longer with us, he's left his mark all over the valley.

"They say it ends at 9, but if we've got people coming down here for Hollis we're gonna keep doing this," said Papiese.

Hope for Hollis Foundation - hopeforhollis.org

New Chapter Studio Tattoo and Piercing

4709 W. Olive Ave.

Glendale, AZ 85302

623-374-6337

www.ncstattoo.com

www.facebook.com/ncstattoo