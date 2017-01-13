Jersey City is 'Queerest City in America' News Jersey City is 'Queerest City in America' Step aside New York, San Francisco and Miami: Jersey City, New Jersey, has been given the title of the "Queerest City in America."

Jersey City scored a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's municipal equality index, according to "The Advocate," the oldest and largest LGBT publication in the nation.

Michael Billy, the co-chair of Jersey City Pride, says he is not surprised to see that Jersey City outranked other well know gay-friendly cities.

The Garden State's second biggest city scored well on numerous aspects of Advocate's criteria including number of lesbian bars, available LGBT bed and breakfast hosts, trans pride parades and festivals, among others. The magazine also pointed out the work the mayor has done for the LGBT community, offering transgender city employees expanded health care benefits.

New York State is represented in the top 5. Following Jersey City were Orlando, Saint Petersburg, Buffalo, New Orleans.