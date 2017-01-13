Black Comic Book Festival News Black Comic Book Festival The Black Comic Book Festival is a little bit of ComicCon paired with a lot of literature, and it is all in the heart of Harlem. The festival celebrates the history and rich tradition of black comics through panels, film screenings, cos play and artist exhibits.

From independent artists to Marvel illustrators, each artist is different, but their messages are the same: follow your creative dreams because anyone can be the hero.

The festival, through a grant, gave away 300 comic books to local students.

The Black Comic Book festival saw more than 3,000 people visit Friday. For the first time in its 5-year history, it is a two-day event. It's not too late to register. All you have to do is visit schomburgcenter.org.