Owners ticketed after dog seen riding on trailer News Video of dog on top of trailer being investigated The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says county animal services officers have located the owners of a dog seen tethered on top of a trailer on Interstate 95.

Video of the dog on the trailer was posted on Facebook. It shows what appears to be a terrier-mix standing on top of a trailer holding cages with other dogs inside. The dog seems to be tethered to the trailer, and, in the video, it can be seen trying to stand as the SUV towing the trailer barrels down the interstate.

Brenna C. posted the video she took of the dog on her Facebook page. She said it was taken on Interstate 95 in Flagler County.

Brenna said the dog appeared to have the letter "S" permanently marked onto its leg.

According to Flagler County legal code regarding animals, Chapter five, section 5-64 states dogs transported in the open bed of a pickup truck or any other type of open vehicle should be in a pen or restrained by a minimum of two tethers or some other similar method.

It is unclear from the video if the dog is properly restrained, based on this ordinance.

Flagler County Animal Services said it had made contact with the dog's owner and the dog was not injured during the incident.

Animal services officers said they ticketed the owners, but did not have information on the exact nature of the ticket(s).