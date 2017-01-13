Animal clinic: Rapper DMX abandoned dog

A Rhode Island animal hospital says that rapper DMX left his puppy there in August, stopped paying the bills in October, and never came back.

The Four Paws Pet Resort in Warwick has been boarding a pit bull puppy named X for almost 6 months. Owner Chad Callahan says DMX left the pooch with them when he went on tour last summer but never came back.

Callahan says he spoke to DMX on the phone and offered to find the dog a new home. DMX agreed, but the never signed a letter relinquishing ownership of the dog. Without that letter, X is in limbo.

Callahan says that X is happy, healthy, and very sweet but that bully breeds don't do well in shelters.

If DMX doesn't claim the dog soon, animal control may have to get involved.