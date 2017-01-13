New York Prime Beef selling direct to customer News New York Prime Beef selling direct to customer Call it New York's newest meat startup. New York Prime Beef, a company based in the Hunt's Point Co-op in the Bronx, is now selling top of the line beef direct to consumer, so I went to their dry aging facility to check it out.

Founder Vincent Pacifico says all he wants from New York Prime Beef is a "wow."

Step into the New York Prime Beef facility at Hunt's Point Co-op and you will definitely say wow. Pacifico is in charge of a lot of meat businesses at the Co-op, but his latest one is a show stopper. His privately owned companies sold $1.7 billion worth of meat last year. At this stage of his life, Pacifico says he's really excited about this little project that they're doing. He compares it to an art form or a painting and says it's both special and fun.

Pacifico launched New York Prime Beef with his partner Josh Tanner, last June, offering direct to consumer top of the line beef. In their dry aging facility they have short loins, shells, ribs, and even some pork, aging at least 28 days.

So what makes a steak New York Prime Beef quality?

Tanner showed me two great strip loins. The one on the left was a beautiful piece of meat. The one on the right was an even better New York Prime Beef piece of meat because of its nice consistent size, and consistent marbling all the way through.

New York Prime Beef meats are cut to order, bagged, sealed, hand-wrapped, and signed by the butcher himself, then sent fresh, not frozen.

And the steak options are endless: Porterhouse, Cowboy Ribeye, Wagyu, Kobe. They've got it all.

Most steaks start around $100, and they all deliver the 'wow factor.'

Pacifico says it's an art form that they're doing it differently. He believes they're doing it better because people constantly tell him he has the best steaks on the planet.

The customer service really makes all the difference at New York Prime Beef. You can order from their website: www.newyorkprimebeef.com or call them at 1-800-STEAK-NY and you'll be connected directly to Tanner's cell phone.

He'll take care of cutting, packing, and shipping the steaks however you like them.

Like Pacifico says, they're going for the 'wow factor' and trying to help people have that amazing steak house experience in their own house for a fraction of the price.

The meat comes from the finest ranches in the corn belt, except for the Kobe which is direct from Japan.