Small business says wage increase forced layoffs News Small business says wage increase forced layoffs The new $15-per-hour minimum wage in New York is having a negative impact on small businesses. Eli Amsel is the owner of Lagmitz Paper & Plastics, in Brooklyn.

Amsel says he has been forced to lay off two employees as a result of this new law.

"Gov.Cuomo does not understand that the way for an employee to get a raise, is not by putting a gun to the employer's head," Amsel said.

He compared the law to Communism and says it will blow up in small businesses faces.