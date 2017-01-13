Florida girl, kidnapped as infant, found safe 18 years later

- A girl kidnapped 18 years ago from a Jacksonville hospital as a newborn baby has now been found alive and safe in South Carolina -- but it will be up to her to decide if she wants to reconnect with her birth family.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office made the announcement Friday after DNA evidence tested positive for a match of baby Kamiyah Mobley, who was found living with a family in South Carolina.

Gloria Williams, 51, has been arrested for kidnapping.

Kamiyah Mobley was taken from University Medical Center in July 1998, which is now called UF Health Jacksonville, by a woman posing as a nurse.

The search for the missing infant gained national attention.

The infant, now 18 years old, has been living under a different name all this time and deputies said they would not release her identity. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the woman's birth family is rejoicing, but how and when to reconnect with them will be up to the young woman.

Williams said she's in good health -- but understandably overwhelmed.

"She's taking it as well as you can imagine. She has a lot to process," the sheriff said. "I can't even begin to comprehend it."

Deputies said a tip led them to Walterboro, South Carolina, where a woman was found with the same birth date and a different name, along with fraudulent documents. After comparing a DNA sample with the DNA of the missing newborn, the results came back Thursday as a match.

