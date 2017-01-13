Russia TV interrupts C-Span live stream

- Russia TV briefly interrupted the online stream of C-Span Thursday afternoon as Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) was addressing the House of Representatives.

Waters was talking about the importance of the Securities and Exchange Commission when suddenly the feed was taken over by Russian news channel RT.

Here's the moment Russia Today took over the C-SPAN1 feed. Unclear what happened. RT aired for about ten minutes before C-SPAN1 came back. pic.twitter.com/mhWVgCoFxF — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 12, 2017

In a statement, C-Span said the interruption was likely "an internal routing issue" and that they were investigating. The interruption did not impact the TV broadcast.