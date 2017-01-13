Russia TV interrupts C-Span live stream

FILE - Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., holds up a written objection to the Electoral College vote.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Jan 13 2017 07:32AM EST

Updated:Jan 13 2017 08:45AM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Russia TV briefly interrupted the online stream of C-Span Thursday afternoon as Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) was addressing the House of Representatives.

Waters was talking about the importance of the Securities and Exchange Commission when suddenly the feed was taken over by Russian news channel RT.

In a statement, C-Span said the interruption was likely "an internal routing issue" and that they were investigating. The interruption did not impact the TV broadcast.

