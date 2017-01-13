Woman shot in neck while playing dominoes

- A 21-year-old woman playing dominoes in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx was shot in the neck early Friday morning, according to the NYPD. It is unclear if she was the target of the gunman. There are unconfirmed reports that she was struck by a stray bullet.

The incident occurred in the basement of 840 Grand Concourse at about 4 a.m. Police said there was a dispute and a man in his 20s pulled out a gun and started firing.

The suspect was seen fleeing southbound on Grand Concourse. Cops said he was wearing blue jeans and a black, hooded jacket.

No arrest had been made. An investigation was underway.