Long Island band prepares for Trump's Inauguration

- Sixth grade social studies teacher Edward Moore is holding a mock inauguration. He is acting as President Barack Obama. So it is only fitting for his co-teacher, John Lipanili, to be President-elect Donald Trump. And with any inauguration there is always a parade. Moore just so happens to play the bagpipes. He is president of the Nassau County Firefighters Pipes and Drums Band.

They applied to perform in the inaugural parade before a president was even elected. The band is one of just 40 in the nation selected to march in Washington, D.C., on January 20. We caught up with him at practice in East Meadow.

The Pipes and Drums band that's been around for over 25 years agreed to perform despite controversy over the outcome of the election. Drum Major Bobby Hughes says it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Moore saw it as a teaching experience.

Thirty-eight members will represent the band and promise to make the local community proud.

The pipes and drums band hopes to raise $20,000 to cover the trip's expenses. They will practice up until Wednesday night before they board a bus for D.C. on Thursday morning.