Turkish artist showcased at NYC gallery

- A controversial sculpture that was taken down after just one night in Turkey has found a new home at an art gallery in Manhattan. Whimsical, edgy, and contemporary are just a few of the words to describe the latest exhibit at Manhattan's Marlborough Gallery. "Journey from East to West" is the latest work of famous Turkish artist Ahmet Güneştekin.

Güneştekin grew up in Batman, Turkey, and was one of seven children. His father who worked in construction was too poor buy paper for his young son to draw on. Instead, he would bring home scraps of paper bags from work sites.

Güneştekin went on to business school and didn't become a professional artist until the age of 30. He recently made headlines when a sculpture of his was protested in Istanbul. Just hours after the piece went up in front of a popular shopping mall, it was covered in plastic, dismantled, and removed from the space.

Curator Matthew Drutt says Güneştekin's ability to work with different mediums is what makes him stand out from the rest.

The patchwork piece titled "Sleep" retells the myth of 7 men who slept for more than 300 years and woke up to a new world.

Güneştekin's work can range from $20,000 to $200,000 apiece, and can take anywhere from a week to a month to create.

It is obvious Güneştekin wants you to know where he is from, even if people don't want to know.

Güneştekin says she feels free in New York. His art work, culture, and religion are not judged but celebrated. If you want to check out his artwork you can come to the Marlborough Gallery through February 4.