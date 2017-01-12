Obama dog bites White House visitor

A family friend of the Obamas was reportedly bitten by Sunny, the First Family's 4-year-old dog this week.

TMZ reports that the incident occurred Monday when the 18-year-old was visiting the White House. Sources connected to the girl told the site that she went to pet and kiss Sunny, and the dog bit her on the face.

Sunny -- a female Portuguese Water Dog -- left a nasty gash under the girl's eye. The Obamas' family physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, reportedly checked her out and decided she needed stitches.

She posted various pictures of the injury and her visit to Dr. Jackson on social media.

The bite is out of character for the breed, which typically is not aggressive in family situations. The Obamas have 2 Portuguese Water Dogs -- 8-year-old Bo has the title,"First Dog."

The White House has not released a comment on the report.