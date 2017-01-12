Boots recalled after man discovers they leave swastika-shaped prints

- A Redditor's shocking post over the imprint left by his new work boots has led to the item's recall. The imprint resembles several little swastikas.

"There was an angle I didn't get to see when ordering my new work boots..." deadpanned the Reddit user along with a side-by-side photo of the boot's underside and the imprint left behind on concrete when it's wet.

The tread itself is mostly nondescript. However, the image it leaves behind is not.

"They leave distinct swastika marks on the ground when used," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

onal International Trading Inc. in the City of Industry, California, is the company that sells the boot, called the Polar Fox. The company says it is recalling the boot, saying the design was not intentional. However, the boot was still available in several styles — including those with the questionable tread — as of early Thursday.

The company issued the following letter regarding the product:

Dear Public, This letter is in regards to the Swastika print from one of our boots found on Reddit. We would like to issue a public apology to our customers and to anyone who was offended by an imprint one of our boots left behind. This was in no way intentional, it was an obvious mistake made by our manufactures in China. We never intended to have any swastikas design on our shoes. We are recalling all shoes immediately. We will not be selling any of our boots with the misprint to anyone. We would never create a design to promote hate. We don’t promote hate at our company. Our deepest and sincerest apologies, Conal International Trading Inc.

