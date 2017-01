A 48-inch water main ruptured in Corona, Queens, flooding streets and basements.

The rupture occurred shortly after midnight at 60th Ave. and 99th St.

The FDNY and Dept. of Environmental Protection responded to the scene and were able to close the pipe to prevent further water flow.

Repairs to the water pipe were underway by daybreak, according to officials.

Video from the scene shows water reaching the top of car tires,