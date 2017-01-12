Giuliani gets cybersecurity role in Trump administration

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani finally has a job in the incoming Trump administration. The president elect's transition team says Giuliani will lend his expertise on cybersecurity issues facing the private sector. The former mayor is CEO of an international security consulting firm. Trump has said that cybersecurity will be a top priority of his administration. Giuliani had been considered for several cabinet-level positions, including secretary of state, but eventually pulled himself out of the running.