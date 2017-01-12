Twinkies recalled for possible salmonella contamination

- Hostess has recalled some of its Twinkies due to potential contamination with salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company announced in a news release that some of its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess® Twinkies® contain confectionary coating produced and recalled by Blommer Chocolate Company. Although Hostess hasn’t received any reports of illness, it is recalling the product out of an abundance of caution, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The UPC of the recalled product is 888109111571, and it was sold in nine-pack boxes with individually wrapped cakes. They were distributed across the United States at grocery stores, mass merchandisers, dollar and discount stores, according to the FDA. The recall does not affect any other Hostess products.

Hostess advised customers who purchased the product not to consume it and dispose of it immediately. Those with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET.