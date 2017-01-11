Police: Man arrested for hiding Markeith Loyd following ex-girlfriend's slaying News Police: Man arrested for hiding Markeith Loyd following ex-girlfriend's slaying Investigators have arrested a man accused of assisting 41-year-old Markeith Loyd in hiding after the slaying of Loyd's pregnant ex-girlfriend in December.

Loyd was aided by Zarghee Mayan, who’s been charged after Loyd shot Sade Dixon to death on December 13.

Loyd is also wanted in the shooting death of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on Monday.

Mayan, 33, was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Mayan is one of two people arrested in connection to the massive manhunt for Loyd. On Wednesday afternoon, Loyd's niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, 27, was arrested on the same charge.

Citizens are asked to call 911 if they have any information on Loyd’s whereabouts.