Medical marijuana company begins home delivery News Medical marijuana company begins home delivery

- It is about access and convenience and serving the some 12,000 people approved for medical marijuana that suffer from illnesses like cancer and ALS. Vireo Health is the name of the company and they are leading the way in home delivery.

Just more than a year after New York State approved medical marijuana, Vireo Health -- one of the five companies allowed to grow and sell -- has been approved to deliver to customers and plans to begin a home delivery service in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County within the next 90 days, the company announced Wednesday.

Patients will be able to place orders on the company's website.

When it comes to safety, Vireo Health employees go through security training and vehicles are outfitted with special equipment.

One thing Vireo Health won't do is accept Visa or MasterCard. Marijuana is still illegal under federal law, so this service cash only.