Monthly salon memberships can be a good value News Monthly salon memberships can be a good value Forget about just having a gym membership, you can now have memberships to pamper yourself. More spas and salons are now offering monthly deals.

Leyla has a monthly membership at Blushington, a makeup and beauty lounge. She signed up in December. She says she is getting her money's worth.

There are two Blushington locations in the city, one in Midtown West and the other one on the Upper East Side. The membership costs $250 a month, which comes out to be $8 a day. You get makeup application, brow maintenance, full lashes and more. You can go in 5 days a week, 30 days a month, as many times as you want.

From makeup to waxing. We checked out Tribeca's Wax Club, which offers unlimited waxing full body for $89 a month. The wax club opened 5 months ago. Co-founder Marcy Kornblum says she knew right away offering her clients a monthly was the way to go. The club also offers a la carte services.

Both Wax Club and Blushington give you the glam treatment from the moment you walk in.