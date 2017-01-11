Gov. Cuomo's helicopter makes emergency landing

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- A helicopter carrying New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to New York City was forced to make an emergency landing after the cabin filled with fumes.

Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi said the Democratic governor, two aides and security were flying back from Albany in a state police helicopter when the problem began. He said the fumes smelled like smoke and prompted the pilot to make an emergency landing at Stewart Airport, about 60 miles north of New York City.

3 days, 6 States of the State, 149 proposals, 9 hours of speeches, 1,260 miles & 1 emergency landing. Nothing can slow our progress. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 11, 2017

Azzopardi said no one was injured and that Cuomo was quickly transported to the city. The incident is under investigation.

Cuomo was in Albany to deliver the last of six state of the state addresses in six different locations around the state.

STATEMENT FROM JAMES ALLEN, DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS TO GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO

"After delivering his final regional State of the State in Albany, Governor Cuomo was on a state police helicopter traveling back to New York City for meetings in the office. Just before 4 p.m., the helicopter filled with fumes that smelled like smoke and the pilot made an emergency landing at Stewart Airport. The cause of the issue is being investigated and the helicopter is currently undergoing maintenance. The Governor and two aides were on board, along with security and the pilot. No one was injured and everyone has been safely transported back to the city."