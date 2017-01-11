Lew's View: Run, Hillary, run! News Lew's View: Run, Hillary, run! Lew Leone is the vice president and general manager of WNYW-FOX 5. He is taking to the airwaves with his thoughts on current affairs. It's called "Lew's View."

I first starting hearing rumors that Hillary Clinton might run for mayor of New York City back in November. Like many others, I dismissed it as unlikely to happen.

Now efforts to convince Hillary to run have ramped up. And since Mayor de Blasio says it will never happen I'm convinced it is a real possibility.

You see, Bill de Blasio has been wrong so many times I feel it is a safe bet to go with that theory again. From insisting that New York City did not have a homeless problem to the most recent no-show at the LIRR train crash, here are many of the other things de Blasio got wrong:

Uber

Charter schools

421-A real estate

UPK "tax"

Horse carriage ban

Mayoral control of schools

Renewal schools

Progressive presidential forum

Hillary would be a great mayor for New York City. She has the knowledge, experience and leadership abilities needed to lead the city forward. She will be able to win and we will get a mayor who has a proven track record of working hard and getting things done. New York City was just rated as being in the second worst financial shape of all U.S. cities by the Fiscal Times, largely due to de Blasio's efforts to increase the city's long-term obligations by hiring too many workers and offering overly generous contracts.

New York City deserves better, and Hillary is the right person at the right time to lead us in the right direction. Please help our city and run, Hillary, run!