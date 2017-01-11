Broken rail in East River tunnel causes LIRR disruptions

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Long Island Rail Road says a broken rail in one of the East River tunnels is causing evening rush hour delays, cancellations and suspensions.

The railroad says Amtrak crews are working to fix the problem which was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

More than a dozen eastbound have been canceled between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., but passengers will be able to take another train leaving 10 minutes later.

Westbound service into Penn Station from Jamaica and Woodside has been suspended between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

