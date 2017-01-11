Pedestrian deaths rose in NYC in 2016

NEW YORK (AP) - Traffic deaths in New York City have declined for the third straight year, dropping to a record low 229 in 2016.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the downward trend in traffic deaths shows his Vision Zero traffic-safety campaign is working.

The 229 traffic fatalities in 2016 included pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and people in cars. The number fell from 234 in 2015.

City officials say 229 is the lowest number of traffic deaths ever recorded.

Pedestrian deaths increased slightly to 144, up from 139 in 2015.

The first few days of 2017 have already seen several traffic deaths.

The latest was 88-year-old Feliks Dadiomov, who was hit by a car at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Dadiomov was trying to cross Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn against the light.

