Fetus found in drain pipe of Brooklyn home

Police say a fetus was found in a drain pipe at a home in Brooklyn. It happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in a home at East 83rd Street and Flatlands Ave. in Canarsie.

Officers had responded to the home following a report of human remains. A plumber made the gruesome discovery after being called to clear a clogged pipe. The medical examiner is to determine the exact cause of death. It was unclear if any charges were being filed but a woman who lives in the home was reportedly being questioned. The exact age of the remains was also unknown.