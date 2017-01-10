Mental health services at historic NYC church [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Pastor Mike Walrond News Mental health services at historic NYC church The work that is happening outside the walls of First Corinthians Baptist Church is noteworthy: there's the 'Breakfast Before Books' program which serves a 1,000 students a week. Others programs offer groceries and creative arts for the youngsters

As the needs of the black community have changed over the years some have asked about the relevance of the black church.

The FCBC's latest venture is H.O.P.E.: Healing on Purpose and Evolving. The service is similar to what is offered at a lot of mental health facilities. They have two therapists and have built a partnership with Columbia University.

"Your own ability to acknowledge the challenges you've faced makes you unique," said Pastor Mike Walrond. "Pastors are guarded with their own struggles. 66 percent don't even talk about it in church. And its not until you see people speak on it that you see the power."

For more information, visit http://www.fcbcnyc.org/.