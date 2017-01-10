Is 2nd Ave subway easing crowding on 4, 5, 6 lines? [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption With the opening of the new Second Ave. Subway line and the extension of the Q line nearly one week ago, FOX 5 News asked straphangers: is crowding easing on the 4, 5 and 6 lines? (FOX 5 NY) News Is 2nd Ave subway easing crowding on 4, 5, 6 lines? With the opening of the new Second Ave. Subway line more than one week ago, FOX 5 News asked straphangers: is crowding easing on the 4, 5 and 6 lines?

The daily ridership on the three busy subway lines averages about 1.3 million.

The new subway line with stops at 96th, 86th and 72nd streets, and an expansion to the 63rd Street-Lexington Avenue station, is expected to reduce ridership on the 4, 5 and 6 lines to the tune of 200,000 daily riders.

While official statistics from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority are due next week, straphangers have given the new line mixed reviews.

Some say it "definitely" feels less crowded while other say there's no noticeable change.

@lizdahlem 6th btwn 96th & 86th today at 8:50. Hard to say it's any better pic.twitter.com/Fh65YxU0Xe — Craig Sheldon (@crgshldn) January 10, 2017

A picture of the 5 train from@@fox5ny viewer. Taken just one hour after my all clear ride. Thanks for the photo, Daniel. https://t.co/01V0OF4AUb — Liz Dahlem (@lizdahlem) January 10, 2017

Easy breezy getting on the 6 train this morning. No issues at all! Perhaps the 2nd Ave subway is helping with congestion. pic.twitter.com/CwDVVhOwqi — Liz Dahlem (@lizdahlem) January 10, 2017

Plenty of room and seats available on this downtown 6 train. Tried to not show people's faces, sorry for the video quality! @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/IqFZvsxXTO — Liz Dahlem (@lizdahlem) January 10, 2017