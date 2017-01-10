Is 2nd Ave subway easing crowding on 4, 5, 6 lines?

With the opening of the new Second Ave. Subway line and the extension of the Q line, FOX 5 News asked straphangers: is it easing crowding on the 4, 5 and 6 lines?
NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - With the opening of the new Second Ave. subway line on the Upper East Side more than one week ago, FOX 5 News asked straphangers: is crowding easing on the 4, 5 and 6 lines?

The daily ridership on the three busy subway lines averages about 1.3 million.

The new subway line with stops at 96th, 86th and 72nd streets, and an expansion to the 63rd Street-Lexington Avenue station, is expected to reduce ridership on the 4, 5 and 6 lines to the tune of 200,000 daily riders.

While official statistics from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority are due next week, straphangers have given the new line mixed reviews.

Some say it "definitely" feels less crowded while other say there's no noticeable change.

 

 

 

