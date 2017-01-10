- A staple on Manhattan's Upper East Side suddenly closed with out warning at the start of the new year and the owners blame oppressive government regulations.

China Fun was in business for 25 years on 3rd Ave. and 64th St. It closed this past week after serving local patrons for generations.

In a notice posted on its door, the owners said: "the climate for small businesses like ours in New York have become such that it's difficult to justify taking risks and running -- nevermind starting -- a legitimate 'mom-and-pop' business."

The note went on to site "punishing rules and regulations" that turn small businesses into cash machines for the government.

Albert Wu, a representative of China Fun, told Patch that the rise in the minimum wage was also a factor in the closure.

The owner suggests that lawmakers be forced into an "Undercover Boss" program to live in the shoes of a small business owner. The not suggests: "Maybe then they will better understand the economically stifling environment they have created, and, dare we say, change their ways for the betterment of everyone."

The note ended with "Happy New Year Everyone!"

Auction signs now are posted on the covered windows.