Westchester lawmakers vote to ban gun show News Westchester lawmakers vote to ban gun show A gun show planned for Westchester County is stirring up some serious controversy. Many people have been pleading with lawmakers to ban it.

The controversial vote drew a packed crowd. Among them were supporters who see the gun show ban as an attack on their Second Amendment rights. Anti-gun activists also came. Many of them recalled the recent tragedy in Fort Lauderdale as well as local gun violence.

The gun show set for the weekend of January 21 is a popular one. It brings in thousands and thousands of gun enthusiasts each day. But that didn't stop the county from pulling the plug on the show in the past. In 1999, the county executive at the time banned it after the Columbine shooting. And a temporary ban was put in place in 2012 after the massacre at Sandy Hook.

In a counter proposal, Republicans offered legislation adding extra safety measures including more police patrols outside the center to catch illegal gun sales. But that wasn't enough to stop the 9-to-8 vote for an all-out ban.

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino said he will veto the ban.