Popular Vietnamese eatery Bunker now in Brooklyn

Bunker is tucked away on an industrial block in Bushwick. You'll find some of the best Vietnamese food this side of Saigon.

Chef Jimmy Tu developed a cult following since Bunker's first location opened in Ridgewood, Queens in 2013. Now he is broadening the wildly popular street food menu inside a sprawling new space, which fuses skate culture with the flavors of Vietnam.

Wrap these pork skewers in greens and rice paper as a light and healthy starter and follow it up with seafood served whole and seasoned with tamarind chili, pineapple and kefir lime leaves.

But if you've never tried Vietnamese food before a great introduction is the papaya salad and of course pho, a traditional noodle soup served here with beef, chicken or sans protein for vegan eaters.

From the homegrown family recipes to the tropical island ambience, Bunker is the ultimate escape. It is a gateway to a rich new world of cuisine where you'd least expect it.

Bunker

99 Scott Ave.

Bushwick, Brooklyn

http://bunkernyc.com/