Teen wins $1,000 a week for life

A Massachusetts teen will receive a $1,000 check (minus taxes) every week for the rest of his life. Massachusetts lottery officials say 19-year-old Zachary Pearson won the grand prize in the state’s “$1,000 a Week for Life” instant game.

Pearson received some lottery tickets for Christmas and used the winnings from those to purchase additional tickets, including the grand prize winning ticket. He claimed his prize on January 3rd. Pearson plans to fund his college tuition and buy a new car with some of the winnings.