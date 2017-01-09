Vandals used marbles to damage windows: Cops

- The NYPD is looking for the owner of a white, four-door sedan with dark tinted windows spotted at more than two dozen locations where vandals used marbles to damage store and business windows in the Bronx.

There were no reported injuries at the 28 locations where the marbles were used as projectiles, according to police.

The incidents occurred on Sunday between 7:15 p.m. and 8:40 p.m.

Some of the locations targeted included Applebee's on the Hutchinson River Parkway, the East Tremont Diner on East Tremont Ave., Kennedy Fried Chicken on Southern Boulevard, Persona Eyebrow on East 149th St. and La Tortill Felix on East 146th St.

Surveillance photos of the vehicle recovered on East Tremont Ave. and of a marble used by the vandal(s) were released by police.

Anyone with information about the vandal(s) is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers:

1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

The NYPD says all calls/texts are strictly confidential.