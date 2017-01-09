Elderly man beaten in the Bronx News Elderly man beaten in the Bronx The NYPD is hunting for three thugs who beat an 83-year-old man on a Bronx street.

- The NYPD is hunting for three thugs who beat an 83-year-old man on a Bronx street. The elderly victim was walking along Macombs Rd. in the Morris Heights section of the borough Friday night when three men repeatedly kick and punched him, sending him to the ground.

The attackers made off with $200 in cash and credit cards from the man's wallet, according to police. Anyone with information about the assault and robbery is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

The NYPD says all calls/texts are strictly confidential.