Cows on loose in DeKalb County during wintry weather

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Posted:Jan 07 2017 08:32AM EST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 07:57AM EST

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Nine cows were seen roaming along Covington Highway in DeKalb County during Saturday’s wintry weather.

DeKalb County Police Department tweeted a picture of the cows huddled near some shopping carts in a Kroger parking lot in Lithonia.

The caption read, “No snow on the roads, but we've got cows! DKPD corrals loose cows with Kroger shopping carts!”

It’s unclear how the animals ended up on the run near DeKalb Medical Parkway, but officers and animal service officials are reportedly trying to re-MOO-ve them from the roadway.

SEE ALSO: PHOTOS: Winter storm rolls into Atlanta

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories