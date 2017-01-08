Straphangers participate in No Pants Subway Ride News Straphangers participate in No Pants Subway Ride The temperature was low, snow was on the ground, yet on a Sunday in January, thousands of New Yorkers were without pants.

It was the 16th Annual No Pants Subway Ride where straphangers braved the freezing cold weather in their undies for the chance to shock unsuspecting subway riders.

"We’re very excited now. Maybe a little bit nervous, but I think it's okay," said one participant.

"Give someone a story to tell, and I think the official line is to create scenes of chaos and joy as we are giving New Yorkers a little bit of something different to experience," said Jesse Good, Organizer of No Pants Subway Ride

The shameless participants met at subway stations across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. They had two main requirements to keep in mind -- ride the subway with their pants off and keep a straight face while doing it.

"It's my 7th or 8th year. It just seems like a rather surreal crazy thing to do,” said one participant.

Shocked subway rider, Niko, watched the strip show happen right before his eyes.

"Honestly, I've lived in New York my whole life; I’ve never seen something like that. I think it's a little weird, but I think it's hysterical," he said.

At Hudson Yards, which was one of the meeting spots - the oldest participant, a 70-year-old woman, said being pantless in public was her dream come true.

"It was on my bucket list, I’ve been complaining about wanting to come for years," she said.

The tradition started in 2002 by a group of improvisers in Manhattan. Since then, it has spread to cities all over the country and all over the world. The organizers said they're so excited by the growing turnout and they hope it continues for at least another 16 years.