Car plunges into pond in Long Island

Three men are dead after the car they stole plunged into a Long Island pond.
Posted:Jan 08 2017 09:13PM EST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 10:27PM EST

A car plunged into a pond in Long Island Sunday evening.

New York State Police said the vehicle first crashed through a fence off Searingtown Road in Albertson before hitting the water and sinking.

According to police, a state trooper followed the vehicle after noticing it had been stolen in Hempstead. The car then make a turn from I-U Willents Road onto Searingtown Road and hit an ice patch, causing them to crash into the fence and plunge into the pond.

The three people in the car were pronounced dead. Their identities have not been released.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

