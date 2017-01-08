Car plunges into pond in Long Island [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption A car plunged into a pond in Albertson, Long Island. (Credit: Jodi Goldberg, Fox 5 NY) News Car plunges into pond in Long Island A car plunged into a pond in Long Island Sunday evening.

New York State Police said the vehicle first crashed through a fence off Searingtown Road in Albertson before hitting the water and sinking.

According to police, a state trooper followed the vehicle after noticing it had been stolen in Hempstead. The car then make a turn from I-U Willents Road onto Searingtown Road and hit an ice patch, causing them to crash into the fence and plunge into the pond.

The three people in the car were pronounced dead. Their identities have not been released.

Investigations are ongoing.