Mother killed after getting food for kids at McDonalds

- A mother of four was killed while getting food for her children at McDonald’s.

Cindy Diaz was struck in the torso and arm by a stray bullet as she was headed toward the train station. Diaz, 48, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Diaz leaves behind four boys. The supposed target of the shooting was struck in the arm, but remains in stable condition.

The father of her children asks for the gunman to turn himself in and face the consequences of his actions.