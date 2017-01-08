Police in search of cab driver who raped woman in Brooklyn

Investigations are underway after a report that a woman was raped by her cab driver early Saturday morning.

A female, 29, took a cab to Sunset Park in Brooklyn. Once at the destination, the driver took out a knife and demanded money from the passenger. He then went into the back seat of the car where he forcibly raped her before fleeing the scene.

The victim then walked to the 68th precinct and reported the incident, where she was sent to a hospital for evaluation.

The suspect is described as Hispanic around the age of 20-25, and was seen driving a red mini-van.

NYPD’s Brooklyn Special Victims Unit continues investigation.