I-91 reopened after 20-vehicle pileup

Interstate Highway 91 has reopened after being closed after a 20-vehicle pileup.

At least 20 vehicles, including three tractor trailers and a tanker were involved in a pileup in Middletown, Connecticut on the I-91 highway.

It happened this afternoon near exit 21.

Parts of the Interstate were closed in both directions, but has since reopened with major delays.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

Police are asking people to stay off the roads as the heavy snow and gusty winds are expected to reduce visibility to near zero.