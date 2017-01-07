Long Island gets 6 inches of snow, braces for more News Long Island gets 6 inches of snow, braces for more It's no question that Long Island got the most snow during Saturday's snowfall with nearly six inches in parts of the area.

Plows pulled in and out of streets, however the Long Island Expressway was not plowed, and there was a handful of accidents and cars pulling over.

"It was terrible. It was a mess out there – cars were slipping,” said one driver.

Drivers had a difficult time on the roads Saturday afternoon with many underestimating the snowstorm.

Fox 5’s drive to Long Island was a slow and cautious one. A number of accidents on the Long Island Expressway were encountered.

Both the Long Island and the Clearview Expressway were not plowed.

Over in Suffolk County on Little East Neck Road, the conditions were the same. Drivers drove slowly – underneath, the hard snow and black ice.

"No matter what amount comes, we are ready to go," said Tom Stay, Commissioner of Public Works of the town of Babylon.

Tom Stay said they had 110 plows out on the roads, salting and plowing.

"Once the snow is about 3 inches, we have the trucks out there as quickly as possible," he said.

The Commissioner of Public Works of the Town of Babylon urged residents not to park their cars on the street so that the plows can do their job and clean curb to curb.