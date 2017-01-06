Mom loses over 100 pounds after discovering her husband is cheating: Reports

HOUSTON (WTXF) - A Houston mother lost over 100 pounds after discovering her husband was cheating on her and bashing her weight, according to The Daily Mail.
The Daily Mail reports that 34-year-old Betsy Ayala weighed 262 lbs after giving birth to her daughter, Isabella, in 2013.
Instead of the birth of her daughter being one of the happiest times of her life it turned out to be one of the most devastating. Betsy discovered her husband was having an affair. She also learned her husband and his lover were attacking her weight through messages she found, according to reports.
That's when she got the motivation to lose the weight. The mom committed to a healthy lifestyle and lost over 100 pounds. She recently shared before and now photos of herself on Instagram and she looks amazing!
Happy Transformation Tuesday !!!!! My bestie coach @bjerez1_24fit sent me this pic last night at our post xmas party about 7 years ago 😳 I was 27 in the left pic ... I'm 34 now. During most of my twenties I was overweight and I used to hate going out and taking pictures. I would get anxious at the thought of finding something to wear and I would only want to take pics of my face from flattering angles which would explain why I have almost no pics for about a 10 year period. 😕 It truly isn't about a size or a weight it's about being comfortable in your own skin and feeling good about yourself for you.
Happy Transformation Tuesday!!!!! I was looking through my pics and realized these two pictures were taken in the exact same spot 3 years apart 😦 it's one of the most exciting and scariest things to think that one year from this moment your life could be completely different than it is today. I think the scary part is we think we have no control over life but to a certain extent that is just not true. You can't expect greatness out of life if you are not willing to strive for greatness in yourself. We want 100% from our lives but are we giving 100% to our lives? In a couple of weeks it will be a brand new year ... I'm so excited to see what my 2017 will look like 😁 ..... "The new year means nothing if you're still in love with your comfort zone"