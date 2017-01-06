Honda motorcycle won't tip over News Honda motorcycle won't tip over In a global debut at CES, Honda unveiled its Riding Assist technology, which leverages Honda's robotics technology to create a self-balancing motorcycle that greatly reduces the possibility of falling over while the motorcycle is at rest.

The bike is fitted with a system called Riding Assist that autonomously adjusts the steering and angle of the front fork to keep it upright by making thousands of often imperceptible adjustments every second while the motorcycle is at speeds under 3 miles per hour.

It uses compact electric motors, disconnecting the handlebars and coordinating their movement to its operation. It also has an electric motor in the front wheel hub that allows it to move by itself. A video released by Honda shows the motorcycle following the driver out the door of a building.

It’s just a concept product right now so don't expect to see it in the showroom anytime soon.