Wristband claims to change your mood

Everyone's looking for ways to relieve stress. A U.K. company called Doppel says its wearable band can calm you down, amp you up and change your mood through rhythmic pulses on your wrist.

Founder Fotini Markopoulou says your body will respond to the rhythm — just as fast music gets you going and slow music calms you down.

The rhythm you feel can be adjusted by tapping or stroking the band.

Why turn to a wristband to change your mood?

Markopoulou says there aren't many methods that are also natural. She says, "I can have a glass of wine that chills me, but I can't work at the same time."

The band costs about $180 and will debut in the U.S. in the coming months. It's being shown the CES gadget show, which runs through Sunday in Las Vegas.

The watch was funded through a Kickstarter campaign. The company calls it "empathic technology" that works with you to help you be the person you want to be.

With the Associated Press