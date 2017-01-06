WiFi, Internet service in all NYC subway stations Jan. 9

- Starting Monday, January 9, WiFi and Internet service will be available in all subway stations for users of any of the four major cell service carriers: AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile. Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Thursday.

"By bringing Wi-Fi and cell service underground ahead of schedule, we are reimagining our subway stations to meet the needs of the next generation," Governor Cuomo said. "This will better connect New Yorkers who are on-the-go and build on our vision to reimagine the country's busiest transportation network for the future. I thank all of our partners."

The underground WiFi and Internet service is available one year ahead of schedule.

Transit Wireless has a 27-year partnership agreement with the MTA to design, build, operate and maintain cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity in the underground subway stations.

The company says it is investing well over $300 million into this infrastructure project and is sharing revenues derived through the services with the MTA. The project is being built at no cost to taxpayers or subway customers.