'Dear Ivanka' letters surface News 'Dear Ivanka' letters surface online and IRL Ivanka Trump will be by any measure one of the most influential first daughters in history. Even those who wanted someone else to win have taken notice.

"Dear Ivanka" letters filled the window of a pop-up store in Union Square. Some signs plead with the future first daughter to tell her father climate change is real. Others read "Dear Ivanka, Every family deserves family leave." Another uses profanity to express emotion: "Dear Ivanka, your daddy is scary as hell." An Instagram account with the same name posts similar sentiments.

While Ivanka Trump has no official role in the administration, President-elect Donald Trump has invited his daughter to sit in on meetings with foreign leaders.

Mr. Trump clearly values his daughter's opinion. She introduced her father before he accepted the Republican nomination for president. As she did, she promised to make causes important to her a priority if her father were elected.

Ivanka Trump and her husband now have a new home in Washington, D.C. But what role she will play and how much influence she will have on her father when it comes to his agenda for the country is uncertain.