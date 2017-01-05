Brooklyn sisters are boxing champs News Brooklyn sisters are boxing champs Meet WBO Women's Junior Featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano and her sister WBO Women's Featherweight champion Cindy Serrano, the first sisters to concurrently hold world titles. And while the Puerto Rican-born sisters, who now live in Brooklyn, are supportive of each other, they're certainly in it to win it.

Amanda is getting ready to defend her title against Mexico's Yazmin Rivas. As always her older sister is in her corner. Beyond their own titles, these champions are hoping to change the world of boxing for young women around the world.

If you'd like to see Amanda defend her title, the big fight is on January 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.