Doctors: Don't go to work if you have the flu

Flu season is in full swing, but how many times have you gone to work even when you've had it?

A poll surveying 600 people in the New York metro area shows about a third of those with the flu still go to work even though the majority of them realize it is a potentially deadly disease. Only 57 percent of those surveyed said they had gotten the flu shot.

Dr. Aaron Glatt of South Nassau Communities Hospital says the single best way to prevent getting the flu is getting a flu shot even though the vaccine isn't perfect.

Health experts say a way to prevent spreading the flu is to stay home if you're infected. Results show men 50 years and older were more likely to work with the flu than women in the same age group.

Doctors at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside commissioned the poll to raise awareness and help people protect themselves. They encourage everyone to get the shot and say it does not cause the flu.

Flu season typically runs from late fall through early spring. Doctors say it is possible to get the two different strains of the flu in one season. It's not too late to get the shot.