High school wrestler revived by coach, parent

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Officials are crediting quick-thinking with saving the life of a high school wrestler in New Jersey.  Donovan Catholic's 220-pound Brandon Gonzalez became unresponsive after pinning an opponent on Wednesday.

Coach Steven Glawson, who is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, and others grabbed an automated external defibrillator.  Glawson says Gonzalez regained consciousness as a dentist whose son wrestles for the opposing team worked the AED and an assistant coach performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Glawson says five or six people were working on him and another three were ready to jump in.

The student was taken to a hospital for tests.

